All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1590 Campbell Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1590 Campbell Ridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1590 Campbell Ridge Lane

1590 Campbell Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1590 Campbell Ridge Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Layout features 5 bedrooms & 3 full baths, w/ one bedroom/guest room on main floor. Large bonus/media room upstairs, too. Main floor combines spacious family room w/ eat-in kitchen, which features granite, breakfast bar, SS appliances, & double sink. Family room also boasts impressive coffered ceiling, columns, & gas fireplace. Formal dining area, too! Spacious master bedroom has double-trey ceiling. Large master bathroom has separate shower, garden tub, dual vanity/sinks, & very large walk-in closet. Other complements: Covered Patio, 2nd floor laundry room, 2-car garage.

This home will be available on or around 11/08/18.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1590 Campbell Ridge Lane have any available units?
1590 Campbell Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1590 Campbell Ridge Lane have?
Some of 1590 Campbell Ridge Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1590 Campbell Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1590 Campbell Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1590 Campbell Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1590 Campbell Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1590 Campbell Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1590 Campbell Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1590 Campbell Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1590 Campbell Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1590 Campbell Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1590 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1590 Campbell Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1590 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1590 Campbell Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1590 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1590 Campbell Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1590 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way
Norcross, GA 30093

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College