1590 Campbell Ridge Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed

Layout features 5 bedrooms & 3 full baths, w/ one bedroom/guest room on main floor. Large bonus/media room upstairs, too. Main floor combines spacious family room w/ eat-in kitchen, which features granite, breakfast bar, SS appliances, & double sink. Family room also boasts impressive coffered ceiling, columns, & gas fireplace. Formal dining area, too! Spacious master bedroom has double-trey ceiling. Large master bathroom has separate shower, garden tub, dual vanity/sinks, & very large walk-in closet. Other complements: Covered Patio, 2nd floor laundry room, 2-car garage.



This home will be available on or around 11/08/18.



