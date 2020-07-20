1587 Harbins Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace extra storage carpet

Minutes to I 85 & Jimmy Carter Blvd - Spacious living room with fireplace and log lighter, New Carpet and New Plank on the 1st floor, full size washer dryer connections, patio and outside storage building, includes landscape maintenance. Schools are Meadowcreek, ES, Radloff, MS,, Meadowcreek HS. For current and detailed information, please go to www.homemartrealtygroup.com; Directions: From I-85 North, exit Jimmy Carter Blvd and turn right, turn left on Singleton Rd, left on Pirkle Rd, right on Harbins Rd.



