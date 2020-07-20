All apartments in Gwinnett County
1587 Harbins Road
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:15 AM

1587 Harbins Road

1587 Harbins Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1587 Harbins Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
Minutes to I 85 & Jimmy Carter Blvd - Spacious living room with fireplace and log lighter, New Carpet and New Plank on the 1st floor, full size washer dryer connections, patio and outside storage building, includes landscape maintenance. Schools are Meadowcreek, ES, Radloff, MS,, Meadowcreek HS. For current and detailed information, please go to www.homemartrealtygroup.com; Directions: From I-85 North, exit Jimmy Carter Blvd and turn right, turn left on Singleton Rd, left on Pirkle Rd, right on Harbins Rd.

(RLNE4772905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1587 Harbins Road have any available units?
1587 Harbins Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1587 Harbins Road have?
Some of 1587 Harbins Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1587 Harbins Road currently offering any rent specials?
1587 Harbins Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1587 Harbins Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1587 Harbins Road is pet friendly.
Does 1587 Harbins Road offer parking?
No, 1587 Harbins Road does not offer parking.
Does 1587 Harbins Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1587 Harbins Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1587 Harbins Road have a pool?
No, 1587 Harbins Road does not have a pool.
Does 1587 Harbins Road have accessible units?
No, 1587 Harbins Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1587 Harbins Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1587 Harbins Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1587 Harbins Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1587 Harbins Road does not have units with air conditioning.
