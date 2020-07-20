1525 Woodpoint Way

Amenities

Fully remodeled Lawrenceville 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home, zoned for Mountain View High School.



As you enter your new home, you will see why the home has won Yard of the Month, walk past the "rocking chair" patio into your home. The first thing you notice is the "hardwood like" luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level.

Continue past the guest bath and into the kitchen on your left and the family room on your right. The family room features a gas fireplace and ceiling fan.



Walking toward the kitchen you will pass french doors leading to a large fenced in private back yard.



Kitchen has lots of upgrades... granite counter tops with center island, new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets.



Continuing past the kitchen you enter the separate dining room and living room on the left.



The upper floor features four bedrooms, laundry room, guest bathroom and wait until you see the Master Bedroom. Oversized with sitting area. The master bath features a double vanity and separate garden tub and shower.



Highly sought after schools: Elem-Freeman's Mill; Middle-Twin Rivers; High-Mountain View



Community includes swim, tennis, pavilion, playground and a private lake.



Convenient to I-85, Hwy 316, Mall of Georgia



Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month charge for quality MERV-8 filters to be conveniently delivered to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.



Pet Restrictions: Small dogs only, no aggressive breed dogs and puppies under 12 months

Smoking: No smoking in any of our units

Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one months rent

Lease Length: We are accepting one or two year leases

