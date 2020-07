Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Located in a quiet neighborhood close to shopping, I-85, and 316. This home is in a swim & tennis community also! Three Spacious bedrooms & 2.5 baths. The Sunroom looks out into the private wooded backyard. Great Room w/ Fireplace, separate dining room, and an additional room ideal for a home office. Laminate wood flooring through out the house. Agent is the owner