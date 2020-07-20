1380 Ox Bridge Way

Amenities
Please email (via online inquiry) for qualifying details. Immaculate, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. On main level: 2 story foyer, kitchen, dining rm, family rm, sep liv. rm & half bath. On 2nd level: huge mstr bdrm & 3 other bdrms. Mstr bathroom large with dbl vanity, sep tub & shwr. Like new carpet on upper level and oak flooring on lower level. Subdiv w/pool & tennis! Highly rated Collins Hill School district! Convenient location near shopping. 4 miles to I-85. STABLE JOB, 640+ CREDIT OR AT LEAST A DOUBLE SEC DEPOSIT. INCOME $4,500+ MONTH. NO SEC. 8, AVAIL 1 March