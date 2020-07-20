All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

1380 Ox Bridge Way

1380 Ox Bridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

1380 Ox Bridge Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
parking
pool
tennis court
Please email (via online inquiry) for qualifying details. Immaculate, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. On main level: 2 story foyer, kitchen, dining rm, family rm, sep liv. rm & half bath. On 2nd level: huge mstr bdrm & 3 other bdrms. Mstr bathroom large with dbl vanity, sep tub & shwr. Like new carpet on upper level and oak flooring on lower level. Subdiv w/pool & tennis! Highly rated Collins Hill School district! Convenient location near shopping. 4 miles to I-85. STABLE JOB, 640+ CREDIT OR AT LEAST A DOUBLE SEC DEPOSIT. INCOME $4,500+ MONTH. NO SEC. 8, AVAIL 1 March

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 1380 Ox Bridge Way have any available units?
1380 Ox Bridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1380 Ox Bridge Way have?
Some of 1380 Ox Bridge Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1380 Ox Bridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
1380 Ox Bridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1380 Ox Bridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 1380 Ox Bridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1380 Ox Bridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 1380 Ox Bridge Way offers parking.
Does 1380 Ox Bridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1380 Ox Bridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1380 Ox Bridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 1380 Ox Bridge Way has a pool.
Does 1380 Ox Bridge Way have accessible units?
No, 1380 Ox Bridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1380 Ox Bridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1380 Ox Bridge Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1380 Ox Bridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1380 Ox Bridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
