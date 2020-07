Amenities

Beautiful traditional 2-STORY home located In the nice and quiet Castleberry Hills subdivision. Home offers a FAMILY ROOM, SPACIOUS KITCHEN with FORMAL DINING ROOM, which is great for entertainment. Patio overlooks wooded backyard. Four Bedrooms upstairs including a cozy master suite. Great location with top rated schools nearby and located minutes away to Mall Of GA. A great home close to shopping, dinning, parks and a cinema. Need good credit score and no pet.