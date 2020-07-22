All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1255 Bridge Peak Lane Unit #1A

1255 Bridge Peak Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1255 Bridge Peak Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedrooms, 2.5Baths, Loft & 2 Car Garage, Family Room w/fireplace. Private yard w/patio .

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria Apply at www.applyforthishouse.com

*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter

*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Bridge Peak Lane Unit #1A have any available units?
1255 Bridge Peak Lane Unit #1A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1255 Bridge Peak Lane Unit #1A have?
Some of 1255 Bridge Peak Lane Unit #1A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Bridge Peak Lane Unit #1A currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Bridge Peak Lane Unit #1A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Bridge Peak Lane Unit #1A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 Bridge Peak Lane Unit #1A is pet friendly.
Does 1255 Bridge Peak Lane Unit #1A offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Bridge Peak Lane Unit #1A offers parking.
Does 1255 Bridge Peak Lane Unit #1A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 Bridge Peak Lane Unit #1A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Bridge Peak Lane Unit #1A have a pool?
No, 1255 Bridge Peak Lane Unit #1A does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Bridge Peak Lane Unit #1A have accessible units?
No, 1255 Bridge Peak Lane Unit #1A does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Bridge Peak Lane Unit #1A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 Bridge Peak Lane Unit #1A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 Bridge Peak Lane Unit #1A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1255 Bridge Peak Lane Unit #1A has units with air conditioning.
