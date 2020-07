Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

3 bedroom 2 baths. Nice and quiet neighborhood. Close to major highways, grocery stores, mall and more. Private and spacious backyard, great for children to play in and great for grilling your BBQ.

3 bedroom 2 baths. Nice and quiet neighborhood. Close to major highways, grocery stores, mall and more. Private and spacious backyard, great for children to play in and great for grilling your BBQ.