DO NOT miss this home. Located in heart of Buford City. Open floor plan on main. Tons of natural lights in the house. Kitchen and living room overlooks to the fenced back yard. Oversized master b/r on upper level. Quiet neighborhood. Easy access to Hwy 985/85. Just minutes away from Mall of GA/Costco/Sams Club/restaurants. Descent school system. Come and see it.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1140 Arbor Grove Road have any available units?
1140 Arbor Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1140 Arbor Grove Road have?
Some of 1140 Arbor Grove Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 Arbor Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Arbor Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.