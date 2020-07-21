All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:33 PM

1140 Arbor Grove Road

1140 Arbor Grove Road · No Longer Available
Location

1140 Arbor Grove Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DO NOT miss this home. Located in heart of Buford City. Open floor plan on main. Tons of natural lights in the house. Kitchen and living room overlooks to the fenced back yard. Oversized master b/r on upper level. Quiet neighborhood. Easy access to Hwy 985/85. Just minutes away from Mall of GA/Costco/Sams Club/restaurants. Descent school system. Come and see it.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Arbor Grove Road have any available units?
1140 Arbor Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1140 Arbor Grove Road have?
Some of 1140 Arbor Grove Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 Arbor Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Arbor Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Arbor Grove Road pet-friendly?
No, 1140 Arbor Grove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1140 Arbor Grove Road offer parking?
Yes, 1140 Arbor Grove Road offers parking.
Does 1140 Arbor Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 Arbor Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Arbor Grove Road have a pool?
No, 1140 Arbor Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 1140 Arbor Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 1140 Arbor Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Arbor Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1140 Arbor Grove Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 Arbor Grove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1140 Arbor Grove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
