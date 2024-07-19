Have a question for The Mill at New Holland?
1 of 27
1000 New Holland Way • Gainesville GA 30501
284 Units
Price and Availability
Verified 2 HRS ago
S1
$1,436
2
Studio
1 Bath
640 sqft
Unit 1420
Avail. Aug 27
$1,446
Unit 1120
Avail. Aug 31
$1,436
Connect with the community
Location
1000 New Holland Way, Gainesville, GA 30501
Amenities
In unit laundry
Patio / balcony
Granite counters
Hardwood floors
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
online portal
elevator
garage
24hr gym
bbq/grill
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesRenter responsible for all utilities
Pet PolicyPets not allowed
Parking DetailsSurface lot, unassigned.
Explore the Area
Grocery Stores
Kroger
0.1 mi
Publix
1.9 mi
Walmart Neighborhood Market
2.1 mi
ALDI
3.5 mi
Walmart Supercenter
3.5 mi
Restaurants
Chipotle
0.2 mi
Taco Bell
0.3 mi
Zaxby's
0.3 mi
McDonald's
0.3 mi
Huddle House
0.3 mi
Public Transportation
Gainesville
2.3 mi
Gainesville
2.3 mi
Airports
Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport
3.6 mi
Fly-N-S Ranch Airport
9.3 mi
Aiken Field
10.7 mi
Ebeneezer Airport
15.7 mi
Jackson County Airport
16.7 mi
Schools
3 /10
Gainesville Middle School
Public6-8
1,726 Students
0.7 mi
3 /10
New Holland Core Knowledge Academy
PublicPK-5
958 Students
1.1 mi
4 /10
White Sulphur Elementary School
PublicPK-5
514 Students
1.4 mi
3 /10
Riverbend Elementary School
PublicPK-5
416 Students
1.4 mi
2 /10
Fair Street International Baccalaureate World School
PublicK-5
467 Students
1.5 mi
Data provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are based on test scores and additional metrics when available.
Parks
Lessie Smithgall Tennis Complex
1.5 mi
Yonah Park
1.5 mi
First Baseball Field
1.6 mi
Brenau College Historic District
1.7 mi
Green Street-Brenau Historic District
2.0 mi
Entertainment
Frances Meadows Aquatic Center
0.8 mi
Breneau Athletes Artwork
1.6 mi
Breneau Ballet Center
1.6 mi
Breneau Outdoor Theater
1.6 mi
Ivester Amphitheater
1.6 mi
Pets
Midland Dog Park
2.4 mi
Browns Bridge Animal Hospital
4.1 mi
Browns Bri
4.1 mi
Browns Bridge Animal Hospital
4.1 mi
Getting Around
The part of Gainesville that The Mill at New Holland is in has a Walk Score ® of 42, which means that this area is car-dependent.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Mill at New Holland have any available units?
The Mill at New Holland has 39 units available starting at $1,338 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gainesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Mill at New Holland have?
Some of The Mill at New Holland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Mill at New Holland currently offering any rent specials?
The Mill at New Holland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Mill at New Holland pet-friendly?
Yes, The Mill at New Holland is pet-friendly.
Does The Mill at New Holland offer parking?
Yes, The Mill at New Holland offers parking.
Does The Mill at New Holland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Mill at New Holland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Mill at New Holland have a pool?
Yes, The Mill at New Holland has a pool.
Does The Mill at New Holland have accessible units?
No, The Mill at New Holland does not have accessible units.
Does The Mill at New Holland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Mill at New Holland has units with dishwashers.
