Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

30 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Gainesville, GA

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
$
11 Units Available
Park Creek
1100 Park Creek Ct, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a gated community. Pool, tennis court, gym and internet cafe. Units feature washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
35 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1409 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
7 Units Available
Indigo
150 Orchard Brook Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1320 sqft
Indigo has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring community residents are proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
$
23 Units Available
Summit Place at Limestone
2350 Windward Ln, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1173 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Conveniently located in Methuen, less than 1 mile from The Loop, Summit Place offers scenic views and 44-acres of beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
10 Units Available
Century New Holland
100 Foothills Pkwy, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1316 sqft
Homes with 9-foot ceilings, hardwood flooring, wood cabinetry, and granite countertops. Common amenities include a clubhouse, a resort-inspired pool, and on-site laundry. Close to Lakeview Academy and Lake Lanier.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
11 Units Available
Park Hill
1567 Park Hill Dr, Gainesville, GA
Studio
$590
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$670
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
835 sqft
Situated in the heart of Gainesville, Georgia, These pet-friendly apartments are minutes from I-985 and Brenau University and just a short drive to Lake Lanier, North Georgia Mountains, and Downtown Gainesville.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Towne Creek
700 Washington St, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
NO LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL!!Tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually and foregoes an in-person viewing will receive waived application and admin fees!Call or email our leasing team today for details.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Paces Landing
100 Paces Ct, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1267 sqft
Welcome to Paces Landing Apartments, we have spacious one, two, three and four-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy our sparkling pool or or state-of-the-art fitness center after a hard days work. We are minutes from I-85 and GA 400.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Oconee Springs
2351 Spring Haven Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1210 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Oconee Apartments. We have spacious two, three and four-bedroom apartments in an unmatched suburban setting. Located in the heart of Gainesville, you'll enjoy our state-of-the-art playground along with our additional amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Edgewater on Lanier
2419 Old Thompson Bridge Rd, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This expansive community features on-site boat parking, a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style pool. Inside, residents enjoy beautiful lake views, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Property is secluded by still a short drive to Sherwood Plaza.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Ridge
1240 Vineyard Way, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$986
1335 sqft
Discover your new home at Sycamore Ridge! Conveniently located in Hall County near Lake Lanier, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. Plus - we're less than 2.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3 Units Available
2745 Campus Pointe Circle
2745 Campus Pointe Circle, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$485
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2745 Campus Pointe Circle in Gainesville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
910 Park Street
910 Park Street, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Charming 1940's bungalow in Brenau area. - READY FOR MOVE-IN JULY LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Charming 1940's bungalow in Brenau area. WALK to Brenau, Gainesville Square, post office, bank, shopping, restaurants.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3200 GOLF CLUB Drive
3200 Golf Club Drive, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2057 sqft
You will feel welcomed by natural lighting, gorgeous hardwood floors, and freshly painted interior and exterior in this immaculate updated brick ranch across from Golf Course.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1185 GREEN STREET Circle
1185 Green Street Circle, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2015 sqft
Historic Gainesville City Charmer. This home features original hardwoods, tile, bookcases, brass and irvory door handles, french doors, and so much more. Enjoy soaking up the sun in the inviting sunroom.

1 of 19

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
2630 Waters Edge Drive
2630 Waters Edge Drive, Gainesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3105 sqft
A full background check is required. No PET allowed. Move-in within 30 days of application is preferred. Please go to Rently's website to register for self-viewing.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
4143 Pear Haven Lane
4143 Pearhaven Ln, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1656 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Gainesville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 6 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Audubon Crest
1200 Lanier Mill Cir, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1080 sqft
A new standard of living comes to Oakwood- superior design, outstanding amenities and prime location makes Legacy at Audubon Crest the perfect choice for your new home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3664 Greencrest Road
3664 Greencrest Road, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1196 sqft
Quiet single-family home - This clean ranch-style, single-family home is nicely located in a quiet wooded area off of Ga Highway 60 in Gainesville, Georgia within short driving distance to the dining and shopping districts of Gainesville as well GA
Results within 5 miles of Gainesville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
45 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1713 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Walden at Oakwood
4000 Walden Way, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1342 sqft
Easy access to I-985. Multiple floor plans to match your unique living needs. Outdoor grills, picnic area and swimming pool. Fitness center and play area for children. Business center and cyber cafe.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
2682 Highland Park Drive
2682 Highland Park Drive, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1248 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
5385 Whiporwill Drive
5385 Whippoorwill Drive, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1615 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Gainesville

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
47 Camelot Court
47 Camelot Court, Jackson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3522 sqft
COMING SOON!! NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 3.

July 2020 Gainesville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Gainesville Rent Report. Gainesville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gainesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Gainesville rents increase sharply over the past month

Gainesville rents have increased 0.8% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gainesville stand at $866 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,031 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Gainesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Gainesville, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,467; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Roswell experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Albany, Augusta, and Gainesville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.8%, 2.7%, and 2.6%, respectively).

    Gainesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Gainesville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Gainesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gainesville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,031 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Gainesville's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gainesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Gainesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

