Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court car charging car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access yoga pool bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments fire pit lobby online portal

Modern, inspiring, and well-connected, Century New Holland Apartments captures the essence of a dream home. Close to major thoroughfares yet shielded from the hustle and bustle of the city, our apartments in Gainesville, GA, aim to address your every need. With a remarkable amenity package and masterfully designed layouts, no detail is overlooked.



The embodiment of effortless elegance, our one, two, and three-bedroom homes fit your lifestyle just right. They come with stainless-steel appliances including dishwashers, charming wood cabinetry, upgraded pendant lighting, and ample storage space in the form of walk-in closets, pantries, and more. You will also love having a patio/balcony to breathe in fresh air whenever you like. Plus, select units boast extras such as garden tubs and ceramic tile baths, as well as granite countertops.



Things only get better when you step outside on our shared areas. You’re invited to take advantage of a fully equipped fitness center, bocce ball court, r