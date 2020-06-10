All apartments in Gainesville
Century New Holland
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:00 PM

Century New Holland

100 Foothills Pkwy · (833) 266-3257
Rent Special
Apply today and save on upfront fees! Contact our Leasing Office for more information.
Location

100 Foothills Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30501

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0615 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,124

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1326 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,254

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit 0419 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,254

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit 0524 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,288

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1327 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1316 sqft

Unit 1316 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1316 sqft

Unit 0820 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1316 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Century New Holland.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
car charging
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
yoga
pool
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
lobby
online portal
Modern, inspiring, and well-connected, Century New Holland Apartments captures the essence of a dream home. Close to major thoroughfares yet shielded from the hustle and bustle of the city, our apartments in Gainesville, GA, aim to address your every need. With a remarkable amenity package and masterfully designed layouts, no detail is overlooked.

The embodiment of effortless elegance, our one, two, and three-bedroom homes fit your lifestyle just right. They come with stainless-steel appliances including dishwashers, charming wood cabinetry, upgraded pendant lighting, and ample storage space in the form of walk-in closets, pantries, and more. You will also love having a patio/balcony to breathe in fresh air whenever you like. Plus, select units boast extras such as garden tubs and ceramic tile baths, as well as granite countertops.

Things only get better when you step outside on our shared areas. You’re invited to take advantage of a fully equipped fitness center, bocce ball court, r

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Additional: Valet trash: $20/month; Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact the leasing office for our full pet policy.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Century New Holland have any available units?
Century New Holland has 10 units available starting at $1,124 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gainesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does Century New Holland have?
Some of Century New Holland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Century New Holland currently offering any rent specials?
Century New Holland is offering the following rent specials: Apply today and save on upfront fees! Contact our Leasing Office for more information.
Is Century New Holland pet-friendly?
Yes, Century New Holland is pet friendly.
Does Century New Holland offer parking?
Yes, Century New Holland offers parking.
Does Century New Holland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Century New Holland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Century New Holland have a pool?
Yes, Century New Holland has a pool.
Does Century New Holland have accessible units?
No, Century New Holland does not have accessible units.
Does Century New Holland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Century New Holland has units with dishwashers.
