Amenities
Modern, inspiring, and well-connected, Century New Holland Apartments captures the essence of a dream home. Close to major thoroughfares yet shielded from the hustle and bustle of the city, our apartments in Gainesville, GA, aim to address your every need. With a remarkable amenity package and masterfully designed layouts, no detail is overlooked.
The embodiment of effortless elegance, our one, two, and three-bedroom homes fit your lifestyle just right. They come with stainless-steel appliances including dishwashers, charming wood cabinetry, upgraded pendant lighting, and ample storage space in the form of walk-in closets, pantries, and more. You will also love having a patio/balcony to breathe in fresh air whenever you like. Plus, select units boast extras such as garden tubs and ceramic tile baths, as well as granite countertops.
Things only get better when you step outside on our shared areas. You’re invited to take advantage of a fully equipped fitness center, bocce ball court, r