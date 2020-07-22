Apartment List
/
GA
/
gainesville
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:51 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Gainesville, GA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Gainesville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
10 Units Available
Century New Holland
100 Foothills Pkwy, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,124
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1316 sqft
Homes with 9-foot ceilings, hardwood flooring, wood cabinetry, and granite countertops. Common amenities include a clubhouse, a resort-inspired pool, and on-site laundry. Close to Lakeview Academy and Lake Lanier.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
7 Units Available
Indigo
150 Orchard Brook Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1320 sqft
Indigo has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring community residents are proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 12:15 PM
$
11 Units Available
Summit Place at Limestone
2350 Windward Ln, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1173 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Conveniently located in Methuen, less than 1 mile from The Loop, Summit Place offers scenic views and 44-acres of beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
$
10 Units Available
Park Creek
1100 Park Creek Ct, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a gated community. Pool, tennis court, gym and internet cafe. Units feature washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1092 Cloverdale St SE
1092 Cloverdale Street Southeast, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
**Please DO NOT disturb current occupants** Get properties like this one through the Landis Homeownership Program. Rent for up to 12 months while we get you ready for a mortgage. As soon as you are qualified, buy the home back https://go.landis.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
3 Units Available
2745 Campus Pointe Circle
2745 Campus Pointe Circle, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$485
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2745 Campus Pointe Circle in Gainesville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
3200 GOLF CLUB Drive
3200 Golf Club Drive, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2057 sqft
You will feel welcomed by natural lighting, gorgeous hardwood floors, and freshly painted interior and exterior in this immaculate updated brick ranch across from Golf Course.
Results within 1 mile of Gainesville

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
3747 Cochran Rd
3747 Cochran Road, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
3146 sqft
Beautiful French Chatteau located on Lake Laniner, Large yard, Music Room and or Large Office, Spacious living room, 4 Bedrooms, Master on Main, 4 full Bathrooms. Large Kitchen, Breakfast Area, Formal Dining room, finished lower level.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
5256 Barberry Avenue
5256 Barberry Ave, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1920 sqft
Brand New Construction Available for Rent! 3 BR/2.5 Bath Townhouse with 2-car garage in South Hall County! Just completed and ready for quick move-in.
Results within 10 miles of Gainesville

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
585 Thompson Mill Rd Unit 3
585 Thompson Mill Road, Jackson County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
728 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
** TENANT OCCUPIED PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB ** BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH Mobile Home. ONLY $825.00 WITH FREE GARBAGE SERVICE, AND PROFESSIONAL LAWN CARE.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
6482 Portside Way
6482 Portside Way, Flowery Branch, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1506 sqft
Move-in ready townhouse in sought after Flowery Branch. Walk to downtown, Lake Lanier, parks and popular Fish Tales restaurant.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2849 Morgan Spring Trail
2849 Morgan Spring Trl, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
Great Rental Property. Flexible Term. Home feels like it's Brand New. Brand NEW 3 Bed/2.5bath home ready for moving in. Minutes to Mall of GA. Great Location for shopping, dining and recreation.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3019 Morgan Spring Trl
3019 Morgan Spring Trl, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2000 sqft
new house for rent near Mall of GA - Property Id: 234953 Newly 3 Bed/ 2.5 bath home ready for moving in. Minutes to Mall of GA. Great Location for shopping, dining and recreation. A large kitchen with granite countertop.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Mulberry Park
6475 White Walnut Way
6475 White Walnut Way, Braselton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1298 sqft
This is a great home to live with your family. Near the beautiful Chateau Elan, North medical Center. Great restaurants and shopping areas within walking distance. This Community offers Swimming Pool, Tennis, and Playground.
City Guide for Gainesville, GA

A quiet, semi-rural little city situated a stone’s throw from Lake Lanier in the foothills of the mighty Blue Ridge Mountains, Gainesville plays host to some of the Peach State’s most attractive and affordable apartments for rent.

Apartments and townhouses in Gainesville come in all shapes and sizes, from basic studio apartments for one all the way up to spacious (1000-plus square foot), multi-BR rentals for the whole family. Waiting lists, fortunately, are pretty much nonexistent in Gainesville, and move-in specials pop up frequently, so don’t rush into a leasing deal until you’re completely sure you’ve found the perfect place.

Once you’ve secured a place, get ready to stash away some serious greenbacks, because rentals in Gainesville are about as inexpensive as they come. Basic studio apartments and one-bedroom rentals start in the $500 range, while even the most luxurious townhomes and houses for rent rarely cost more than $900. In other words, even budget-minded renters can live like high rollers in this charming little Southern gem of a city.

While they won’t cost you an arm and a leg by any means (or a finger and a toe, for that matter), rentals in Gainesville tend to come equipped with dynamite amenities anyway. In fact, even some of the most modestly priced rentals in the city feature patios, balconies, modern interiors, on-site laundry facilities, swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, covered parking, free Wi-Fi, and tons of other cool bells and whistles.

Remember to arm yourself with the apartment scoring essentials when you’re ready to submit a leasing app in Gainesville: two forms of I.D., proof of income, bank account info, and a list of previous digs. If you have a renting track record filled with pockmarks and evictions, you’ll need a reputable cosigner to seal the deal for an apartment in Gainesville.

Gainesville does sit in the heart of Tornado Alley, so you might want to invest in a basic renter’s insurance policy (which won’t cost more than $20 a month) that covers your precious belongings in case they’re stolen, burnt to a crisp, flooded out, or carried away in a mighty gust of wind into Tennessee one day. Just a suggestion.

Whether you’re targeting a rental in the rejuvenated downtown district, Sunset Heights, Spring View Acres, or any other neighborhood in Gainesville,be sure to visit a neighborhood in advance to make sure it’s right for you before deciding to call the city home.

Want to get out and have some fun in Gainesville? The city is home to a smorgasbord of parks, trails, wide open spaces, scenic views, art and history museums, eateries, corner bars, and eclectic shopping destinations. Plus, with Atlanta only about an hour away and Lake Lanier practically sitting in your backyard, you’ll never run out of things to do while living the good life in the “Queen City of the Mountains!”

So what’s the delay? Start clicking away and welcome to Gainesville! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Gainesville, GA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Gainesville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Gainesville. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Gainesville can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGainesville 2 Bedroom ApartmentsGainesville 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsGainesville 3 Bedroom ApartmentsGainesville Apartments with Balconies
Gainesville Apartments with GaragesGainesville Apartments with GymsGainesville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGainesville Apartments with ParkingGainesville Apartments with Pools
Gainesville Apartments with Washer-DryersGainesville Cheap ApartmentsGainesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsGainesville Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GATucker, GA
Conyers, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Brenau UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University