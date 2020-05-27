All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:08 PM

Towne Creek

700 Washington St · (833) 970-0646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 Washington St, Gainesville, GA 30501

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0911 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 0506 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 0304 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0312 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Towne Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet access
NO LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL!!Tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually and foregoes an in-person viewing will receive waived application and admin fees!Call or email our leasing team today for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: First Pet: $350, Second Pet: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Restricted breeds include: American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, Wolf Hybrids, Doberman Pinscher, Bullmastiff, German Shepherd, Great Dane, or Chow. Pet Photo required
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Towne Creek have any available units?
Towne Creek has 4 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gainesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does Towne Creek have?
Some of Towne Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Towne Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Towne Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Towne Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Towne Creek is pet friendly.
Does Towne Creek offer parking?
Yes, Towne Creek offers parking.
Does Towne Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Towne Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Towne Creek have a pool?
Yes, Towne Creek has a pool.
Does Towne Creek have accessible units?
No, Towne Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Towne Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Towne Creek has units with dishwashers.
