Towne Creek

Lease Length: 3-13 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: First Pet: $350, Second Pet: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Restricted breeds include: American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, Wolf Hybrids, Doberman Pinscher, Bullmastiff, German Shepherd, Great Dane, or Chow. Pet Photo required
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet