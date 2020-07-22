925 Pegasus Way

Amenities
4 bedroom 2 story newer home
4bedroom 4 bath new home with a bonus room in swim and tennis
neighborhood. Has all the amenities. first floor bedroom, large open kitchen with
granite counters and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Washer
and dryer in unit. Flat backyard and covered porch. 2 car garage. Bonus room
that could be 5th bedroom or exercise room or whatever you need.
GTL Property Management & Sales, LLC
5111 S Ridgewood Ave suite 201a, Port Orange, FL 32127, USA
Phone: +1 386-868-1949
GTL Real Estate - Atlanta
Address: 120 Village Cir, Senoia, GA 30276, USA
Phone: +1 678-648-1244
Contact us to schedule a showing.