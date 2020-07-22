925 Pegasus Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed

4 bedroom 2 story newer home



4bedroom 4 bath new home with a bonus room in swim and tennis



neighborhood. Has all the amenities. first floor bedroom, large open kitchen with



granite counters and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Washer



and dryer in unit. Flat backyard and covered porch. 2 car garage. Bonus room



that could be 5th bedroom or exercise room or whatever you need.



GTL Property Management & Sales, LLC



5111 S Ridgewood Ave suite 201a, Port Orange, FL 32127, USA



Phone: +1 386-868-1949



GTL Real Estate - Atlanta



Address: 120 Village Cir, Senoia, GA 30276, USA



Phone: +1 678-648-1244

Contact us to schedule a showing.