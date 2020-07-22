All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

925 Pegasus Way

925 Pegasus Way · No Longer Available
Location

925 Pegasus Way, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
4 bedroom 2 story newer home

4bedroom 4 bath new home with a bonus room in swim and tennis

neighborhood. Has all the amenities. first floor bedroom, large open kitchen with

granite counters and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Washer

and dryer in unit. Flat backyard and covered porch. 2 car garage. Bonus room

that could be 5th bedroom or exercise room or whatever you need.

GTL Property Management & Sales, LLC

5111 S Ridgewood Ave suite 201a, Port Orange, FL 32127, USA

Phone: +1 386-868-1949

GTL Real Estate - Atlanta

Address: 120 Village Cir, Senoia, GA 30276, USA

Phone: +1 678-648-1244
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Pegasus Way have any available units?
925 Pegasus Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 925 Pegasus Way have?
Some of 925 Pegasus Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Pegasus Way currently offering any rent specials?
925 Pegasus Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Pegasus Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 Pegasus Way is pet friendly.
Does 925 Pegasus Way offer parking?
Yes, 925 Pegasus Way offers parking.
Does 925 Pegasus Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 925 Pegasus Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Pegasus Way have a pool?
Yes, 925 Pegasus Way has a pool.
Does 925 Pegasus Way have accessible units?
No, 925 Pegasus Way does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Pegasus Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 Pegasus Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 925 Pegasus Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 Pegasus Way does not have units with air conditioning.
