7778 Rock Rose Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Beautiful and spacious Townhome with 2 car GARAGE in the COMMUNITY of Rose Crest! Great FAIRBURN Location, Open floor plan w/ Beautiful dark WOOD FLOORS throughout. Open Kitchen w/ SS appliances, cherry cabinets, eat in kitchen area and view into living room. Spacious living area w/ cozy FIREPLACE. Top floor features Large Master suite with VAULTED CEILINGS and walk in closet. Master bath has vaulted ceiling, GARDEN TUB and separate shower. Two secondary bedrooms have vaulted ceilings w/ ample closet space. Convenient to the Atlanta AIRPORT, FISHING lake, and near Fayetteville Pavillion for SHOPPING. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM .THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson