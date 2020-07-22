All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7778 Rock Rose Lane

7778 Rock Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7778 Rock Rose Lane, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful and spacious Townhome with 2 car GARAGE in the COMMUNITY of Rose Crest! Great FAIRBURN Location, Open floor plan w/ Beautiful dark WOOD FLOORS throughout. Open Kitchen w/ SS appliances, cherry cabinets, eat in kitchen area and view into living room. Spacious living area w/ cozy FIREPLACE. Top floor features Large Master suite with VAULTED CEILINGS and walk in closet. Master bath has vaulted ceiling, GARDEN TUB and separate shower. Two secondary bedrooms have vaulted ceilings w/ ample closet space. Convenient to the Atlanta AIRPORT, FISHING lake, and near Fayetteville Pavillion for SHOPPING. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM .THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7778 Rock Rose Lane have any available units?
7778 Rock Rose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 7778 Rock Rose Lane have?
Some of 7778 Rock Rose Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7778 Rock Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7778 Rock Rose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7778 Rock Rose Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7778 Rock Rose Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 7778 Rock Rose Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7778 Rock Rose Lane offers parking.
Does 7778 Rock Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7778 Rock Rose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7778 Rock Rose Lane have a pool?
No, 7778 Rock Rose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7778 Rock Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 7778 Rock Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7778 Rock Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7778 Rock Rose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7778 Rock Rose Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7778 Rock Rose Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
