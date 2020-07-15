All apartments in Fulton County
720 Butterfield Ct
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:25 AM

720 Butterfield Ct

720 Butterfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

720 Butterfield Court, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5080d37099 ---- This property has it all! You will love this Immaculate & Spacious, Multi-Level, College Park Home!!! This home features over 2500 sq. ft. of living space!!! 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms! Lower Level Family Room could be your 2nd Suite w/Gorgeous Stone Fireplace. Lower Level Bonus Room! Spacious Eat-in-Kitchen features Gas Cooking. Formal Dining room w/Chandelier flows into the lovely Family room w/Vaulted Ceiling. Lots of storage - Closets Galore! Thoughtfully upgraded to be energy efficient.. Quiet Neighborhood, Oversized 1Car Garage, Spacious Backyard Patio & Fully Fenced-in Backyard. No Pets. TEXT Kelley for Details: 470-494-2683 Great Rental History, 3x Income, Clean Credit, No open Bankruptcies, No Felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Butterfield Ct have any available units?
720 Butterfield Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 720 Butterfield Ct have?
Some of 720 Butterfield Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Butterfield Ct currently offering any rent specials?
720 Butterfield Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Butterfield Ct pet-friendly?
No, 720 Butterfield Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 720 Butterfield Ct offer parking?
Yes, 720 Butterfield Ct offers parking.
Does 720 Butterfield Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Butterfield Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Butterfield Ct have a pool?
No, 720 Butterfield Ct does not have a pool.
Does 720 Butterfield Ct have accessible units?
No, 720 Butterfield Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Butterfield Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Butterfield Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 Butterfield Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 Butterfield Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
