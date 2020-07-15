720 Butterfield Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5080d37099 ---- This property has it all! You will love this Immaculate & Spacious, Multi-Level, College Park Home!!! This home features over 2500 sq. ft. of living space!!! 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms! Lower Level Family Room could be your 2nd Suite w/Gorgeous Stone Fireplace. Lower Level Bonus Room! Spacious Eat-in-Kitchen features Gas Cooking. Formal Dining room w/Chandelier flows into the lovely Family room w/Vaulted Ceiling. Lots of storage - Closets Galore! Thoughtfully upgraded to be energy efficient.. Quiet Neighborhood, Oversized 1Car Garage, Spacious Backyard Patio & Fully Fenced-in Backyard. No Pets. TEXT Kelley for Details: 470-494-2683 Great Rental History, 3x Income, Clean Credit, No open Bankruptcies, No Felonies.