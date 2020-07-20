6368 SELBORN Drive SW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

This spacious 4bed/2.5 bath home opens to a foyer with a formal dining/living area. The kitchen is open with an eat-in breakfast area. Large family room with fireplace. All new tile floors on the 1st level. Oversized master bedroom with sitting area, with large master closet! 3 additional generous sized bedrooms. Home is at the end of the culdesac with only ONE neighbor on the left and has a private wooded back that extends further than you can see. This home will exceed your expectations!- NO VOUCHERS OR SECTION 8