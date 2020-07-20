All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 6368 SELBORN Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
6368 SELBORN Drive SW
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:50 AM

6368 SELBORN Drive SW

6368 Selborn Dr SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6368 Selborn Dr SW, Fulton County, GA 30331

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This spacious 4bed/2.5 bath home opens to a foyer with a formal dining/living area. The kitchen is open with an eat-in breakfast area. Large family room with fireplace. All new tile floors on the 1st level. Oversized master bedroom with sitting area, with large master closet! 3 additional generous sized bedrooms. Home is at the end of the culdesac with only ONE neighbor on the left and has a private wooded back that extends further than you can see. This home will exceed your expectations!- NO VOUCHERS OR SECTION 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6368 SELBORN Drive SW have any available units?
6368 SELBORN Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 6368 SELBORN Drive SW have?
Some of 6368 SELBORN Drive SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6368 SELBORN Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
6368 SELBORN Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6368 SELBORN Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 6368 SELBORN Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 6368 SELBORN Drive SW offer parking?
No, 6368 SELBORN Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 6368 SELBORN Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6368 SELBORN Drive SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6368 SELBORN Drive SW have a pool?
No, 6368 SELBORN Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 6368 SELBORN Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 6368 SELBORN Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 6368 SELBORN Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6368 SELBORN Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 6368 SELBORN Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 6368 SELBORN Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne
Atlanta, GA 30307
Freedom Park Heights
478 North Highland Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30307
Linq at North Springs
6919 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College