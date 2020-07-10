6361 Selborn Drive SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This 1.5 story brick home with two car garage features an open Kitchen & Breakfast Room with a view to the Family Room & gorgeous Fireplace. The main level also features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout with an open concept, high ceilings, separate dining room & an amazing back yard with partially screened in deck. The spacious backyard is also equipped with vinyl fencing that surrounds the rear of the home. The upstairs level boasts a spacious secondary Bedroom, walk-in closet & bathroom. Can also be lease furnished for $2,500/mo Production/Short Term No Section8