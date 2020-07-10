All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

6361 Selborn Drive SW

6361 Selborn Dr SW · No Longer Available
Location

6361 Selborn Dr SW, Fulton County, GA 30331

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 1.5 story brick home with two car garage features an open Kitchen & Breakfast Room with a view to the Family Room & gorgeous Fireplace. The main level also features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout with an open concept, high ceilings, separate dining room & an amazing back yard with partially screened in deck. The spacious backyard is also equipped with vinyl fencing that surrounds the rear of the home. The upstairs level boasts a spacious secondary Bedroom, walk-in closet & bathroom. Can also be lease furnished for $2,500/mo Production/Short Term No Section8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6361 Selborn Drive SW have any available units?
6361 Selborn Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 6361 Selborn Drive SW have?
Some of 6361 Selborn Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6361 Selborn Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
6361 Selborn Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6361 Selborn Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 6361 Selborn Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 6361 Selborn Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 6361 Selborn Drive SW offers parking.
Does 6361 Selborn Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6361 Selborn Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6361 Selborn Drive SW have a pool?
No, 6361 Selborn Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 6361 Selborn Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 6361 Selborn Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 6361 Selborn Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6361 Selborn Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 6361 Selborn Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 6361 Selborn Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
