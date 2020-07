Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Beautiful updated executive home in sought after Brittany Park. Gorgeous entry foyer, formal dining, spacious fireside great room, and cook's kitchen with upgrade counters and appliances. Amazing master retreat with spa inspired bath. Convenient location, near everything that Atlanta has to offer. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet / 2 max