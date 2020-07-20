All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 6310 Cedar Hurst Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
6310 Cedar Hurst Trl
Last updated October 8 2019 at 5:36 PM

6310 Cedar Hurst Trl

6310 Cedar Hurst Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6310 Cedar Hurst Trail, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath split level home in College Park. Rocking chair front porch! Laminate flooring throughout. Open Kitchen w/ Island. Spacious living area. Family room w/ Fireplace. Master Bedroom w/ Master bath and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Large private deck for morning coffee or entertainment. 2 car carport. NO DEPOSIT down for a qualified applicant as this property is registered at Obligo.com Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 Cedar Hurst Trl have any available units?
6310 Cedar Hurst Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 6310 Cedar Hurst Trl have?
Some of 6310 Cedar Hurst Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6310 Cedar Hurst Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6310 Cedar Hurst Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 Cedar Hurst Trl pet-friendly?
No, 6310 Cedar Hurst Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 6310 Cedar Hurst Trl offer parking?
Yes, 6310 Cedar Hurst Trl offers parking.
Does 6310 Cedar Hurst Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6310 Cedar Hurst Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 Cedar Hurst Trl have a pool?
No, 6310 Cedar Hurst Trl does not have a pool.
Does 6310 Cedar Hurst Trl have accessible units?
No, 6310 Cedar Hurst Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6310 Cedar Hurst Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6310 Cedar Hurst Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6310 Cedar Hurst Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6310 Cedar Hurst Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln
Roswell, GA 30075
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
1045 on the Park Apartment Homes
1045 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Ayla
44 Krog St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College