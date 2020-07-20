6310 Cedar Hurst Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath split level home in College Park. Rocking chair front porch! Laminate flooring throughout. Open Kitchen w/ Island. Spacious living area. Family room w/ Fireplace. Master Bedroom w/ Master bath and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Large private deck for morning coffee or entertainment. 2 car carport. NO DEPOSIT down for a qualified applicant as this property is registered at Obligo.com Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan