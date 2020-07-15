All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 5706 Jamerson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
5706 Jamerson Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:20 PM

5706 Jamerson Drive

5706 Jamerson Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5706 Jamerson Dr, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5706 Jamerson Drive have any available units?
5706 Jamerson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 5706 Jamerson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5706 Jamerson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 Jamerson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5706 Jamerson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5706 Jamerson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5706 Jamerson Drive offers parking.
Does 5706 Jamerson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5706 Jamerson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 Jamerson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5706 Jamerson Drive has a pool.
Does 5706 Jamerson Drive have accessible units?
No, 5706 Jamerson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 Jamerson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5706 Jamerson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5706 Jamerson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5706 Jamerson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Collingwood Luxury Apartment
3400 Kimball Bridge Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
Highland View Apartments
784 Ponce de Leon Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd
College Park, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College