Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:53 AM

5656 Sable Way

5656 Sable Way · No Longer Available
Location

5656 Sable Way, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5656 Sable Way have any available units?
5656 Sable Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 5656 Sable Way currently offering any rent specials?
5656 Sable Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5656 Sable Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5656 Sable Way is pet friendly.
Does 5656 Sable Way offer parking?
No, 5656 Sable Way does not offer parking.
Does 5656 Sable Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5656 Sable Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5656 Sable Way have a pool?
No, 5656 Sable Way does not have a pool.
Does 5656 Sable Way have accessible units?
No, 5656 Sable Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5656 Sable Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5656 Sable Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5656 Sable Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5656 Sable Way does not have units with air conditioning.
