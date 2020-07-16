All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated April 19 2020 at 6:00 PM

5590 Sable Bay Point

5590 Sable Bay Point · (770) 200-7577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5590 Sable Bay Point, Fulton County, GA 30349

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2096 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPLY TODAY for a limited time application fees will be credited back with a signed lease. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5590 Sable Bay Point have any available units?
5590 Sable Bay Point has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5590 Sable Bay Point currently offering any rent specials?
5590 Sable Bay Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5590 Sable Bay Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 5590 Sable Bay Point is pet friendly.
Does 5590 Sable Bay Point offer parking?
No, 5590 Sable Bay Point does not offer parking.
Does 5590 Sable Bay Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5590 Sable Bay Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5590 Sable Bay Point have a pool?
No, 5590 Sable Bay Point does not have a pool.
Does 5590 Sable Bay Point have accessible units?
No, 5590 Sable Bay Point does not have accessible units.
Does 5590 Sable Bay Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 5590 Sable Bay Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5590 Sable Bay Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 5590 Sable Bay Point does not have units with air conditioning.
