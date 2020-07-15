5415 St Lo Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT, BRICK & SIDING HOME W/LARGE FENCED IN YARD - On the cuff of two cities, this traditional 4 bed/2.5 bath home is right on the College Park and Atlanta borders. The facade is brick and vinyl sided w/an attached large 2-car garage. It is an adorable home painted in soft grays and white trim with wooden floors throughout and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. The living room is a rectangle shaped which affords multiple way to place furniture and opens to the dining room both have large big bright windows. Access the eat-in-kitchen from the dining room. Kitchen is outfitted with praline maple colored cabinets, hard surface counters and black appliances. Step down into the spacious family room from the kitchen which has a ceiling fan, big windows looking out on giant backyard. The garage is just off the family room so drive in and deliver your grocers almost directly into kitchen. Your back with thank you! The main level has a cute powder room in the hallway just across from the laundry room. The master bed can fit a California king sized bed and the house length balcony deck is accessed from the master. It also has an ensuite bathroom w/separate garden tub and shower. The 3 secondary bedrooms fit queen sized beds and are spacious. The home also has great location and it 5 mins away from I-285, I-85 south, I -75 south and Hartford Jackson Airport.



Text Shannon Washington @ 770 728-3397 to set up a viewing or to apply!



(RLNE1921373)