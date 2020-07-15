All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

5415 St Lo Ln

5415 St Lo Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5415 St Lo Lane Southwest, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT, BRICK & SIDING HOME W/LARGE FENCED IN YARD - On the cuff of two cities, this traditional 4 bed/2.5 bath home is right on the College Park and Atlanta borders. The facade is brick and vinyl sided w/an attached large 2-car garage. It is an adorable home painted in soft grays and white trim with wooden floors throughout and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. The living room is a rectangle shaped which affords multiple way to place furniture and opens to the dining room both have large big bright windows. Access the eat-in-kitchen from the dining room. Kitchen is outfitted with praline maple colored cabinets, hard surface counters and black appliances. Step down into the spacious family room from the kitchen which has a ceiling fan, big windows looking out on giant backyard. The garage is just off the family room so drive in and deliver your grocers almost directly into kitchen. Your back with thank you! The main level has a cute powder room in the hallway just across from the laundry room. The master bed can fit a California king sized bed and the house length balcony deck is accessed from the master. It also has an ensuite bathroom w/separate garden tub and shower. The 3 secondary bedrooms fit queen sized beds and are spacious. The home also has great location and it 5 mins away from I-285, I-85 south, I -75 south and Hartford Jackson Airport.

Text Shannon Washington @ 770 728-3397 to set up a viewing or to apply!

(RLNE1921373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 St Lo Ln have any available units?
5415 St Lo Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 5415 St Lo Ln have?
Some of 5415 St Lo Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 St Lo Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5415 St Lo Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 St Lo Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5415 St Lo Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 5415 St Lo Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5415 St Lo Ln offers parking.
Does 5415 St Lo Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5415 St Lo Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 St Lo Ln have a pool?
No, 5415 St Lo Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5415 St Lo Ln have accessible units?
No, 5415 St Lo Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 St Lo Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5415 St Lo Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5415 St Lo Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5415 St Lo Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
