5366 Orly Terrace

5366 Orly Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5366 Orly Terrace, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Cozy home in college park on corner lot with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Has spacious family room, dining room and den. Complete with fenced private back yard with deck and storage outbuilding. Close to shopping center, Marta, 285 & 85.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5366 Orly Terrace have any available units?
5366 Orly Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 5366 Orly Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5366 Orly Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5366 Orly Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5366 Orly Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 5366 Orly Terrace offer parking?
No, 5366 Orly Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 5366 Orly Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5366 Orly Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5366 Orly Terrace have a pool?
No, 5366 Orly Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5366 Orly Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5366 Orly Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5366 Orly Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5366 Orly Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5366 Orly Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5366 Orly Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
