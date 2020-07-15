All apartments in Fulton County
Fulton County, GA
4902 Larkspur Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4902 Larkspur Ln

4902 Larkspur Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4902 Larkspur Lane, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5118034001 ----
Beautiful stepless 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath ranch. Open Layout featuring vaulted ceilings in the main living area. Open Kitchen w/ eat in breakfast area. Spacious living area w/ fireplace and access to back patio. Separate yet open Dining area. Spacious Master bedroom w/ trey ceilings and walk in closet. Master Bath w/ garden tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 1 full bath in hall. 2 car garage. Minutes from the airport, downtown, and shopping. Walk to Marta. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4902 Larkspur Ln have any available units?
4902 Larkspur Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 4902 Larkspur Ln have?
Some of 4902 Larkspur Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4902 Larkspur Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4902 Larkspur Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4902 Larkspur Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4902 Larkspur Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 4902 Larkspur Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4902 Larkspur Ln offers parking.
Does 4902 Larkspur Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4902 Larkspur Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4902 Larkspur Ln have a pool?
No, 4902 Larkspur Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4902 Larkspur Ln have accessible units?
No, 4902 Larkspur Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4902 Larkspur Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4902 Larkspur Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4902 Larkspur Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4902 Larkspur Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
