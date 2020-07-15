4902 Larkspur Ln

Amenities

Beautiful stepless 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath ranch. Open Layout featuring vaulted ceilings in the main living area. Open Kitchen w/ eat in breakfast area. Spacious living area w/ fireplace and access to back patio. Separate yet open Dining area. Spacious Master bedroom w/ trey ceilings and walk in closet. Master Bath w/ garden tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 1 full bath in hall. 2 car garage. Minutes from the airport, downtown, and shopping. Walk to Marta. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson