Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
4460 Stonewall Tell Road
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:23 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4460 Stonewall Tell Road
4460 Stonewall Tell Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4460 Stonewall Tell Road, Fulton County, GA 30349
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
All Brick Ranch 3bdrms, 1.5bath, Living Rm, Large Eat in Kitchen, Family Rm, Large Laundry Rm, 2 Car Carport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4460 Stonewall Tell Road have any available units?
4460 Stonewall Tell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fulton County, GA
.
What amenities does 4460 Stonewall Tell Road have?
Some of 4460 Stonewall Tell Road's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4460 Stonewall Tell Road currently offering any rent specials?
4460 Stonewall Tell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4460 Stonewall Tell Road pet-friendly?
No, 4460 Stonewall Tell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fulton County
.
Does 4460 Stonewall Tell Road offer parking?
Yes, 4460 Stonewall Tell Road offers parking.
Does 4460 Stonewall Tell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4460 Stonewall Tell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4460 Stonewall Tell Road have a pool?
No, 4460 Stonewall Tell Road does not have a pool.
Does 4460 Stonewall Tell Road have accessible units?
No, 4460 Stonewall Tell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4460 Stonewall Tell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4460 Stonewall Tell Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4460 Stonewall Tell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4460 Stonewall Tell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
