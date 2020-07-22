4407 Old Fairburn Rd

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bed/1 bath in College Park Single Fam Home - This is a great 3 bedroom One bathroom house very close to the Atlanta Airport and Camp Creek Marketplace. Available May 1st for $1200/month. It was recently renovated and is in great condition. With newer appliances, a great deck, yard, and sunroom. The house is located less than 15 Min from Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson Airport.



We do accept East Point and College Park Housing Authority vouchers, but you MUST have a 3 bedroom voucher.

The security deposit is one month's rent ($12000).

Background and credit checks are required as part of the application process. Credit scores between 550 and 600 may require an additional deposit. Please research area/location prior to application as the application fee is non-refundable if minimum requirements are not met.



Please call Evan interested - 678-568-1308



