Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM

4407 Old Fairburn Rd

4407 Old Fairburn Road · No Longer Available
Location

4407 Old Fairburn Road, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bed/1 bath in College Park Single Fam Home - This is a great 3 bedroom One bathroom house very close to the Atlanta Airport and Camp Creek Marketplace. Available May 1st for $1200/month. It was recently renovated and is in great condition. With newer appliances, a great deck, yard, and sunroom. The house is located less than 15 Min from Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson Airport.

We do accept East Point and College Park Housing Authority vouchers, but you MUST have a 3 bedroom voucher.
The security deposit is one month's rent ($12000).
Background and credit checks are required as part of the application process. Credit scores between 550 and 600 may require an additional deposit. Please research area/location prior to application as the application fee is non-refundable if minimum requirements are not met.

Please call Evan interested - 678-568-1308

(RLNE5627205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4407 Old Fairburn Rd have any available units?
4407 Old Fairburn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 4407 Old Fairburn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4407 Old Fairburn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 Old Fairburn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4407 Old Fairburn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4407 Old Fairburn Rd offer parking?
No, 4407 Old Fairburn Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4407 Old Fairburn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4407 Old Fairburn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 Old Fairburn Rd have a pool?
No, 4407 Old Fairburn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4407 Old Fairburn Rd have accessible units?
No, 4407 Old Fairburn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4407 Old Fairburn Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4407 Old Fairburn Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4407 Old Fairburn Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4407 Old Fairburn Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
