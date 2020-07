Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath in-law suite! This property has it's own separate entrance and one car garage parking. The suite is attached to a main house but is completely private. All utilities are included! Cable, internet, garbage pickup. Please review requirements:



1. Credit of 600 or higher.

2. Verifiable income of 3 times the rent.

3. Verifiable rental payment record of 2 years in this price range.

4. No eviction cases or landlord judgment.

5. No criminal record.

6. Absolutely no sub-leasing allowed.



Equal Housing Opportunity.