Last updated May 30 2019 at 9:52 PM

3688 Battle Pass

3688 Battle Pass · No Longer Available
Location

3688 Battle Pass, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

new construction
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
Be the 1st to live in this brand new construction home! This home provides a open floor plan, kitchen has a nice island, plenty of cabinets for storage, nice size pantry, sitting area in kitchen, while your\'re eating you can still communicate people in the family room. Upstairs has a spacious master bedroom with double sinks, huge walk-in closet, separate shower with a deep whirlpool tub, and 3 additional spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. The only thing this home is missing is You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3688 Battle Pass have any available units?
3688 Battle Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 3688 Battle Pass currently offering any rent specials?
3688 Battle Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3688 Battle Pass pet-friendly?
No, 3688 Battle Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 3688 Battle Pass offer parking?
No, 3688 Battle Pass does not offer parking.
Does 3688 Battle Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3688 Battle Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3688 Battle Pass have a pool?
Yes, 3688 Battle Pass has a pool.
Does 3688 Battle Pass have accessible units?
No, 3688 Battle Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 3688 Battle Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 3688 Battle Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3688 Battle Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 3688 Battle Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
