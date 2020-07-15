3688 Battle Pass

Amenities
Be the 1st to live in this brand new construction home! This home provides a open floor plan, kitchen has a nice island, plenty of cabinets for storage, nice size pantry, sitting area in kitchen, while your\'re eating you can still communicate people in the family room. Upstairs has a spacious master bedroom with double sinks, huge walk-in closet, separate shower with a deep whirlpool tub, and 3 additional spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. The only thing this home is missing is You!