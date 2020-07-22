All apartments in Fulton County
3317 Regent Place
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

3317 Regent Place

3317 Regent Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3317 Regent Place Southwest, Fulton County, GA 30311

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
This elegant town home is tucked away in a serene gated community located off Cascade Rd & 285 freeway. One of the largest in the community. The Master bedroom offers a tranquil sitting area. Walk-in closets. beautiful master bath to retreat, for a soak bath, after a long day. There is beautiful shelving, in the hallway. A daylight, walkout finished terrace level w/full bath, that could be used for an in-law suite, teen suite or theater room. Huge chefs kitchen that opens to the family room, great flow for entertaining. Tons of upgrades!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Regent Place have any available units?
3317 Regent Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 3317 Regent Place have?
Some of 3317 Regent Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Regent Place currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Regent Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Regent Place pet-friendly?
No, 3317 Regent Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 3317 Regent Place offer parking?
Yes, 3317 Regent Place offers parking.
Does 3317 Regent Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 Regent Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Regent Place have a pool?
No, 3317 Regent Place does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Regent Place have accessible units?
No, 3317 Regent Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Regent Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 Regent Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3317 Regent Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3317 Regent Place does not have units with air conditioning.
