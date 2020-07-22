3317 Regent Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

This elegant town home is tucked away in a serene gated community located off Cascade Rd & 285 freeway. One of the largest in the community. The Master bedroom offers a tranquil sitting area. Walk-in closets. beautiful master bath to retreat, for a soak bath, after a long day. There is beautiful shelving, in the hallway. A daylight, walkout finished terrace level w/full bath, that could be used for an in-law suite, teen suite or theater room. Huge chefs kitchen that opens to the family room, great flow for entertaining. Tons of upgrades!