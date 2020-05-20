325 Galena Court

Amenities

Ranch style home in Fairburn - This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The bath is jack and jill style you can access it from the master bedroom and the hall. This home has all new carpet and vinyl. There is a laundry room with washer and dryer. The back yard is fenced. No dogs or cats allowed. There is a carport.

Our application is online at www.bluebirdrealty.net The app fee is $50 per adult and is non-refundable. With the application we check credit, rental history and we like for your income to be three times the amount of the rent. You can not have any active bankruptcies. The deposit is due when the lease is signed with cashier check or money order. The rent is due when you move in.

This home does not accept the section 8 voucher.



(RLNE5661920)