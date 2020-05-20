All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

325 Galena Court

325 Galena Court · No Longer Available
Location

325 Galena Court, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

Ranch style home in Fairburn - This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The bath is jack and jill style you can access it from the master bedroom and the hall. This home has all new carpet and vinyl. There is a laundry room with washer and dryer. The back yard is fenced. No dogs or cats allowed. There is a carport.
Our application is online at www.bluebirdrealty.net The app fee is $50 per adult and is non-refundable. With the application we check credit, rental history and we like for your income to be three times the amount of the rent. You can not have any active bankruptcies. The deposit is due when the lease is signed with cashier check or money order. The rent is due when you move in.
This home does not accept the section 8 voucher.

(RLNE5661920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Galena Court have any available units?
325 Galena Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 325 Galena Court currently offering any rent specials?
325 Galena Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Galena Court pet-friendly?
No, 325 Galena Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 325 Galena Court offer parking?
Yes, 325 Galena Court offers parking.
Does 325 Galena Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 Galena Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Galena Court have a pool?
No, 325 Galena Court does not have a pool.
Does 325 Galena Court have accessible units?
No, 325 Galena Court does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Galena Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Galena Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Galena Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Galena Court does not have units with air conditioning.
