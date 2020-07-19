Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

Sweet and savory as a Georgia Peach this home will make everyone smile; from the convenient location to the low low price. Nestled in a quiet and family friendly neighborhood just 20 minutes from downtown Atlanta and close to schools this home will meet the needs of all ages. Enjoy your weekends at the community pool, clubhouse, playground or head over to the Boundary Waters Aquatics center for group sports, hiking, swimming or horse trail riding; with so many easily accessible activities close by your family will never lack for things to do. The home itself is also sweet with incredible details. Gorgeous two-story foyer, coffered, trey and vaulted ceilings, crown moldings and arched doorways are just the beginning to this miraculous home. The open floor plan between the living room with cozy fireplace and the exquisite kitchen featuring a breakfast bar, informal dinning area, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and abundance of cabinet panty space will bring out the chef in you. An additional loft space upstairs can be a kids living area or office space. The master suite will be your escape from the double door entrance to the private bath with garden tub, detailed tiled walk in shower and separate his and her vanities you will feel like royalty. Yet if that’s not enough you also can enjoy the outdoors from the covered back patio overlooking a large yard perfect for entertaining friends and family or just relaxing. Don’t just take our word for it, call to set up a showing before it's gone.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3099-fonseca-pass ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.