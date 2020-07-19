All apartments in Fulton County
Fulton County, GA
3099 Fonseca Pass
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3099 Fonseca Pass

3099 Fonseca Pass · No Longer Available
Location

3099 Fonseca Pass, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
Sweet and savory as a Georgia Peach this home will make everyone smile; from the convenient location to the low low price. Nestled in a quiet and family friendly neighborhood just 20 minutes from downtown Atlanta and close to schools this home will meet the needs of all ages. Enjoy your weekends at the community pool, clubhouse, playground or head over to the Boundary Waters Aquatics center for group sports, hiking, swimming or horse trail riding; with so many easily accessible activities close by your family will never lack for things to do. The home itself is also sweet with incredible details. Gorgeous two-story foyer, coffered, trey and vaulted ceilings, crown moldings and arched doorways are just the beginning to this miraculous home. The open floor plan between the living room with cozy fireplace and the exquisite kitchen featuring a breakfast bar, informal dinning area, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and abundance of cabinet panty space will bring out the chef in you. An additional loft space upstairs can be a kids living area or office space. The master suite will be your escape from the double door entrance to the private bath with garden tub, detailed tiled walk in shower and separate his and her vanities you will feel like royalty. Yet if that’s not enough you also can enjoy the outdoors from the covered back patio overlooking a large yard perfect for entertaining friends and family or just relaxing. Don’t just take our word for it, call to set up a showing before it's gone.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3099-fonseca-pass ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3099 Fonseca Pass have any available units?
3099 Fonseca Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 3099 Fonseca Pass have?
Some of 3099 Fonseca Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3099 Fonseca Pass currently offering any rent specials?
3099 Fonseca Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3099 Fonseca Pass pet-friendly?
No, 3099 Fonseca Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 3099 Fonseca Pass offer parking?
No, 3099 Fonseca Pass does not offer parking.
Does 3099 Fonseca Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3099 Fonseca Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3099 Fonseca Pass have a pool?
Yes, 3099 Fonseca Pass has a pool.
Does 3099 Fonseca Pass have accessible units?
No, 3099 Fonseca Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 3099 Fonseca Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 3099 Fonseca Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3099 Fonseca Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 3099 Fonseca Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
