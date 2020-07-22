All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 3020 Sable Run Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
3020 Sable Run Road
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

3020 Sable Run Road

3020 Sable Run Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3020 Sable Run Road, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting 2 story home boasts all bedrooms on the upstairs level. It has everything you need and want, from a separate tiled laundry room downstairs to a master bathroom/suite that offers dual vanities with granite, a separate shower and soaking tub and a huge walk in closet making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all major stainless steel appliances, granite and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) o
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 Sable Run Road have any available units?
3020 Sable Run Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 3020 Sable Run Road have?
Some of 3020 Sable Run Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 Sable Run Road currently offering any rent specials?
3020 Sable Run Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 Sable Run Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3020 Sable Run Road is pet friendly.
Does 3020 Sable Run Road offer parking?
No, 3020 Sable Run Road does not offer parking.
Does 3020 Sable Run Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 Sable Run Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 Sable Run Road have a pool?
No, 3020 Sable Run Road does not have a pool.
Does 3020 Sable Run Road have accessible units?
No, 3020 Sable Run Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 Sable Run Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3020 Sable Run Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3020 Sable Run Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3020 Sable Run Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Azure on the Park
1020 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College