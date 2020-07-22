3020 Sable Run Road

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting 2 story home boasts all bedrooms on the upstairs level. It has everything you need and want, from a separate tiled laundry room downstairs to a master bathroom/suite that offers dual vanities with granite, a separate shower and soaking tub and a huge walk in closet making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all major stainless steel appliances, granite and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) o

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.