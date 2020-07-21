2945 Garnet Way

Amenities

Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and offers 1500 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in Atlanta, GA is available to view today.



Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.



If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.