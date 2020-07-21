All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:14 PM

2945 Garnet Way

2945 Garnet Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2945 Garnet Way, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and offers 1500 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in Atlanta, GA is available to view today.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2945 Garnet Way have any available units?
2945 Garnet Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 2945 Garnet Way currently offering any rent specials?
2945 Garnet Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2945 Garnet Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2945 Garnet Way is pet friendly.
Does 2945 Garnet Way offer parking?
No, 2945 Garnet Way does not offer parking.
Does 2945 Garnet Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2945 Garnet Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2945 Garnet Way have a pool?
Yes, 2945 Garnet Way has a pool.
Does 2945 Garnet Way have accessible units?
No, 2945 Garnet Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2945 Garnet Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2945 Garnet Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2945 Garnet Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2945 Garnet Way does not have units with air conditioning.
