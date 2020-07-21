2936 Chilhowee Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious 5 Bed, 3 Bath house located in Swim/ Tennis Community w/ Clubhouse. Huge master bedroom w/ sitting area. Master bathroom has double vanity, whirlpool tub, separate shower & 2 walk in closets. Eat in kitchen w/ island, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances overlooking the family room. Separate Formal Dining Room & Formal Living room. Bedroom on main floor w/ full bath. Large secondary bedrooms. Convenient to schools and shopping. No pets. Renters insurance required upon move in. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of GA.