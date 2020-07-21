All apartments in Fulton County
2936 Chilhowee Dr
2936 Chilhowee Dr

2936 Chilhowee Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
2936 Chilhowee Drive Southwest, Fulton County, GA 30331

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious 5 Bed, 3 Bath house located in Swim/ Tennis Community w/ Clubhouse. Huge master bedroom w/ sitting area. Master bathroom has double vanity, whirlpool tub, separate shower & 2 walk in closets. Eat in kitchen w/ island, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances overlooking the family room. Separate Formal Dining Room & Formal Living room. Bedroom on main floor w/ full bath. Large secondary bedrooms. Convenient to schools and shopping. No pets. Renters insurance required upon move in. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of GA.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 2936 Chilhowee Dr have any available units?
2936 Chilhowee Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2936 Chilhowee Dr have?
Some of 2936 Chilhowee Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2936 Chilhowee Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2936 Chilhowee Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2936 Chilhowee Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2936 Chilhowee Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 2936 Chilhowee Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2936 Chilhowee Dr offers parking.
Does 2936 Chilhowee Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2936 Chilhowee Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2936 Chilhowee Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2936 Chilhowee Dr has a pool.
Does 2936 Chilhowee Dr have accessible units?
No, 2936 Chilhowee Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2936 Chilhowee Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2936 Chilhowee Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2936 Chilhowee Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2936 Chilhowee Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
