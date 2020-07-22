All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 275 Lawrence Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
275 Lawrence Pl
Last updated November 20 2019 at 2:32 PM

275 Lawrence Pl

275 Lawrence Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

275 Lawrence Place, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Elegant 4 BD 3.5 BA home for rent in the polished Walden Park community. Home is move-in ready. New architectural roof, gutters, & water heater! Renovated flooring thoroughout & fresh interior paint within last year. You will love the impressive 2 story fireside family room w/plenty of natural sunlight. Home interior features: Open & spacious layout; separate living & dining room; eat-in kitchen w/double ovens; high ceilings throughout; new tile in bathrooms; ample bedrooms & master suite. Smart home technology include Ring door bell and smart hub wiring. Close to downtown Atlanta and airport. Very friendly community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Lawrence Pl have any available units?
275 Lawrence Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 275 Lawrence Pl currently offering any rent specials?
275 Lawrence Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Lawrence Pl pet-friendly?
No, 275 Lawrence Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 275 Lawrence Pl offer parking?
No, 275 Lawrence Pl does not offer parking.
Does 275 Lawrence Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 Lawrence Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Lawrence Pl have a pool?
No, 275 Lawrence Pl does not have a pool.
Does 275 Lawrence Pl have accessible units?
No, 275 Lawrence Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Lawrence Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 Lawrence Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Lawrence Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 275 Lawrence Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
Arya Peachtree
1777 Peachtree St
Atlanta, GA 30309
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Haynes House
2420 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College