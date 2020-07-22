275 Lawrence Pl

Amenities

recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Elegant 4 BD 3.5 BA home for rent in the polished Walden Park community. Home is move-in ready. New architectural roof, gutters, & water heater! Renovated flooring thoroughout & fresh interior paint within last year. You will love the impressive 2 story fireside family room w/plenty of natural sunlight. Home interior features: Open & spacious layout; separate living & dining room; eat-in kitchen w/double ovens; high ceilings throughout; new tile in bathrooms; ample bedrooms & master suite. Smart home technology include Ring door bell and smart hub wiring. Close to downtown Atlanta and airport. Very friendly community.