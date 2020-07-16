All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 2675 Dunmoreland Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
2675 Dunmoreland Terrace
Last updated March 2 2020 at 6:04 PM

2675 Dunmoreland Terrace

2675 Dunmoreland Terrace Southwest · (678) 380-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2675 Dunmoreland Terrace Southwest, Fulton County, GA 30349

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1125 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Reduced! ***Available Now*** See this charming 4-side brick ranch home with a spacious covered carport and huge leveled backyard. Features a fully equipped open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. Master bedroom on the main floor, spacious secondary bedrooms, and hardwood floors throughout. Convenient to schools, shopping, dining, and minutes to Hartsfield International Airport. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown
High school: Benjamin Banneker High School
Middle school: Woodland Middle School
Elementary school: Heritage Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2675 Dunmoreland Terrace have any available units?
2675 Dunmoreland Terrace has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2675 Dunmoreland Terrace have?
Some of 2675 Dunmoreland Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2675 Dunmoreland Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2675 Dunmoreland Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2675 Dunmoreland Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2675 Dunmoreland Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 2675 Dunmoreland Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2675 Dunmoreland Terrace offers parking.
Does 2675 Dunmoreland Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2675 Dunmoreland Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2675 Dunmoreland Terrace have a pool?
No, 2675 Dunmoreland Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2675 Dunmoreland Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2675 Dunmoreland Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2675 Dunmoreland Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2675 Dunmoreland Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2675 Dunmoreland Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2675 Dunmoreland Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2675 Dunmoreland Terrace?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30331
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Ashley Cascade
1371 Kimberly Way SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Villas at Princeton Lakes
751 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity