2675 Dunmoreland Terrace

Amenities

Reduced! ***Available Now*** See this charming 4-side brick ranch home with a spacious covered carport and huge leveled backyard. Features a fully equipped open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. Master bedroom on the main floor, spacious secondary bedrooms, and hardwood floors throughout. Convenient to schools, shopping, dining, and minutes to Hartsfield International Airport. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Benjamin Banneker High School

Middle school: Woodland Middle School

Elementary school: Heritage Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.