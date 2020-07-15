All apartments in Fulton County
2651 Halligan Point.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2651 Halligan Point

2651 Halligan Point · No Longer Available
Location

2651 Halligan Point, Fulton County, GA 30296

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
HOME-STYLE SPACIOUS TOWNHOME, Total electric, 1st-floor hardwood, beautiful tiles bathrooms. Spacious kitchen. Stain Cabinet, granite counter top, SS appliances (dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, built-in microwave). Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, large master bath with corner tub.
WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME
Very well kept and professionally maintained. Neutral wall color. Kitchen with granite counter top. SS appliances. All bathroom with beautiful 12x24 tiles. All electric. Very spaces and beautiful unit. Desirable areas. Exquisite Travertine tiled floors in the master bath, guest bath, and main level powder room. Look like a new home. Totally renovated July 2017.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2651 Halligan Point have any available units?
2651 Halligan Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2651 Halligan Point have?
Some of 2651 Halligan Point's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2651 Halligan Point currently offering any rent specials?
2651 Halligan Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2651 Halligan Point pet-friendly?
No, 2651 Halligan Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 2651 Halligan Point offer parking?
No, 2651 Halligan Point does not offer parking.
Does 2651 Halligan Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2651 Halligan Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2651 Halligan Point have a pool?
No, 2651 Halligan Point does not have a pool.
Does 2651 Halligan Point have accessible units?
No, 2651 Halligan Point does not have accessible units.
Does 2651 Halligan Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2651 Halligan Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 2651 Halligan Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 2651 Halligan Point does not have units with air conditioning.

