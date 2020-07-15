2651 Halligan Point.

Amenities

HOME-STYLE SPACIOUS TOWNHOME, Total electric, 1st-floor hardwood, beautiful tiles bathrooms. Spacious kitchen. Stain Cabinet, granite counter top, SS appliances (dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, built-in microwave). Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, large master bath with corner tub.

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME

Very well kept and professionally maintained. Neutral wall color. Kitchen with granite counter top. SS appliances. All bathroom with beautiful 12x24 tiles. All electric. Very spaces and beautiful unit. Desirable areas. Exquisite Travertine tiled floors in the master bath, guest bath, and main level powder room. Look like a new home. Totally renovated July 2017.