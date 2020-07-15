All apartments in Fulton County
2419 Fripp Terrace

2419 Fripp Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2419 Fripp Terrace, Fulton County, GA 30296

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT!! Ask agent for details.

The rooms are spacious in the 4/2.5 home located in South Hills subdivision. All new IVT flooring throughout the home. Separate dining room. The great room has a view into the kitchen. Laundry room located off the kitchen for convenience. The front bedrooms feature cathedral windows. All bedrooms are a nice size. The master has a trey ceiling and walk-in closet. Great garden tub and separate shower.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 Fripp Terrace have any available units?
2419 Fripp Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2419 Fripp Terrace have?
Some of 2419 Fripp Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 Fripp Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2419 Fripp Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 Fripp Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2419 Fripp Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2419 Fripp Terrace offer parking?
No, 2419 Fripp Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2419 Fripp Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 Fripp Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 Fripp Terrace have a pool?
No, 2419 Fripp Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2419 Fripp Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2419 Fripp Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 Fripp Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2419 Fripp Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2419 Fripp Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2419 Fripp Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
