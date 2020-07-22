All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

2347 Hackamore Drive

2347 Hackamore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2347 Hackamore Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom home with open space. Nice flooring through out the first floor. New granite countertops, 30" kitchen cabinets, large kitchen island with undermounted sink, double vanity sinkin master bath, waterproof vinyl plank flooring through main level, separate garden tub and shower, and new appliances. Enjoy your weekend with a nice patio for entertainment.

Would you like to schedule a viewing please visit https://u25608.rently.com/propertiesSearch2

Ready to apply? Visit EncoreRental.com to reserve this home.

For more information, contact:
Andrea Price
(678) 649-4189
aprice@encorerental.com

**Photos are of a model home and show basic features of similar home. Actual home will may have various finishes not shown in photos.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2347 Hackamore Drive have any available units?
2347 Hackamore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2347 Hackamore Drive have?
Some of 2347 Hackamore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2347 Hackamore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2347 Hackamore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2347 Hackamore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2347 Hackamore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2347 Hackamore Drive offer parking?
No, 2347 Hackamore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2347 Hackamore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2347 Hackamore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2347 Hackamore Drive have a pool?
No, 2347 Hackamore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2347 Hackamore Drive have accessible units?
No, 2347 Hackamore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2347 Hackamore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2347 Hackamore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2347 Hackamore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2347 Hackamore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
