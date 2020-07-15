2215 Lake Royale Drive

Amenities

Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath! This home is Beautiful inside and Out. Feels Brand New! Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances, beautiful backsplash and eat in Kitchen area. Spacious Living/Dining room w/ Fireplace. Top level features a spacious Master bedroom w/ trey ceiling and walk in closet. Master spa bath w/ double vanity, jetted tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Full bath in hall. 2 car garage. Ready for Move In! Please Call 404-609-0144 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Darlene Kelley