All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 2215 Lake Royale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
2215 Lake Royale Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2215 Lake Royale Drive

2215 Lake Royale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2215 Lake Royale Drive, Fulton County, GA 30296

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath! This home is Beautiful inside and Out. Feels Brand New! Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances, beautiful backsplash and eat in Kitchen area. Spacious Living/Dining room w/ Fireplace. Top level features a spacious Master bedroom w/ trey ceiling and walk in closet. Master spa bath w/ double vanity, jetted tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Full bath in hall. 2 car garage. Ready for Move In! Please Call 404-609-0144 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Darlene Kelley

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Lake Royale Drive have any available units?
2215 Lake Royale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2215 Lake Royale Drive have?
Some of 2215 Lake Royale Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Lake Royale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Lake Royale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Lake Royale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2215 Lake Royale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 2215 Lake Royale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Lake Royale Drive offers parking.
Does 2215 Lake Royale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Lake Royale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Lake Royale Drive have a pool?
No, 2215 Lake Royale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Lake Royale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2215 Lake Royale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Lake Royale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 Lake Royale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 Lake Royale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2215 Lake Royale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Newbergh ATL
761 Morosgo Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30324
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Novel Upper Westside
2265 Marietta Boulevard Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College