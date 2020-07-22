All apartments in Fulton County
2196 Crossrail Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 11:24 PM

2196 Crossrail Drive

2196 Crossrail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2196 Crossrail Drive, Fulton County, GA 30296

Amenities

bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Elegant 4 Br, 3 BA home For lease in Fox Fire Subdivision. Home features separate dining room that opens to sunny great room perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom on main level with master bath & garden tub. Upper level - spacious loft area for home office or sitting room plus 3 more bedrooms. Convenient to the City Of Atlanta and within walking distance to shopping and dining! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High School: Benjamin Banneker High School

Middle School: Ronald E. Mcnair Middle School

Elementary School: Love T. Nolan Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2196 Crossrail Drive have any available units?
2196 Crossrail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 2196 Crossrail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2196 Crossrail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2196 Crossrail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2196 Crossrail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 2196 Crossrail Drive offer parking?
No, 2196 Crossrail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2196 Crossrail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2196 Crossrail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2196 Crossrail Drive have a pool?
No, 2196 Crossrail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2196 Crossrail Drive have accessible units?
No, 2196 Crossrail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2196 Crossrail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2196 Crossrail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2196 Crossrail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2196 Crossrail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
