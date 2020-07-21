100 Algerine Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Open floor plan on the main level includes Formal Living and Dining Room with a large Kitchen featuring an island/breakfast bar and open view to the Family room excellent for entertaining. Hardwoods on main floor with carpet on 2nd floor. And the perfect carpeted open room for your Home Office, tucked away from all the activity. Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. Upstairs enjoy a large open room great for gaming or playroom for the kids. Large Master bedroom makes a king size bed look small with tray ceiling, double doors and large walk in closet. Master bath with double vanity, separate tub and walk in shower. Amenities include pool, fitness center, club house, playground and tennis. Minutes from shopping & Atl. Airport! Pets allowed with $175 pet fee and $175 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.