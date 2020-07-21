All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:44 AM

100 Algerine Ct

100 Algerine Court · No Longer Available
Location

100 Algerine Court, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Open floor plan on the main level includes Formal Living and Dining Room with a large Kitchen featuring an island/breakfast bar and open view to the Family room excellent for entertaining. Hardwoods on main floor with carpet on 2nd floor. And the perfect carpeted open room for your Home Office, tucked away from all the activity. Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. Upstairs enjoy a large open room great for gaming or playroom for the kids. Large Master bedroom makes a king size bed look small with tray ceiling, double doors and large walk in closet. Master bath with double vanity, separate tub and walk in shower. Amenities include pool, fitness center, club house, playground and tennis. Minutes from shopping & Atl. Airport! Pets allowed with $175 pet fee and $175 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Algerine Ct have any available units?
100 Algerine Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 100 Algerine Ct have?
Some of 100 Algerine Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Algerine Ct currently offering any rent specials?
100 Algerine Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Algerine Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Algerine Ct is pet friendly.
Does 100 Algerine Ct offer parking?
Yes, 100 Algerine Ct offers parking.
Does 100 Algerine Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Algerine Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Algerine Ct have a pool?
Yes, 100 Algerine Ct has a pool.
Does 100 Algerine Ct have accessible units?
No, 100 Algerine Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Algerine Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Algerine Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Algerine Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Algerine Ct has units with air conditioning.
