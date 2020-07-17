All apartments in Forsyth County
Forsyth County, GA
6420 North Glen Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

6420 North Glen Drive

6420 North Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6420 North Glen Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30028

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
VACANT, AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! New 2020 Poole's Mill Elementary district. New interior paint. Bright and sunny 3 BD, 2.5 BA home in quiet family friendly neighborhood. Unfinished basement adds lots of room for storage or bonus room. Master bedroom with additional sitting area or space for home office/crib. Swim/Tennis community. 2 car garage with openers. Wooded lot with creek. Deck off Family Room. Pets on a case by case basis. Credit / Background check. Application fee is per person. Washer/Dryer included. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 North Glen Drive have any available units?
6420 North Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 6420 North Glen Drive have?
Some of 6420 North Glen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6420 North Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6420 North Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 North Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6420 North Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6420 North Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6420 North Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 6420 North Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6420 North Glen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 North Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6420 North Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 6420 North Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 6420 North Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 North Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6420 North Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6420 North Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6420 North Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
