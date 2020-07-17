6420 North Glen Drive

Amenities

VACANT, AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! New 2020 Poole's Mill Elementary district. New interior paint. Bright and sunny 3 BD, 2.5 BA home in quiet family friendly neighborhood. Unfinished basement adds lots of room for storage or bonus room. Master bedroom with additional sitting area or space for home office/crib. Swim/Tennis community. 2 car garage with openers. Wooded lot with creek. Deck off Family Room. Pets on a case by case basis. Credit / Background check. Application fee is per person. Washer/Dryer included. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.