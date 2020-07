Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Wonderful BRAND NEW home in Cumming. 5 bd/4bths with bedroom on main. Large owner's suite and roomy bedrooms (one ensuite bedroom) on upper floor. Large kitchen with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and breakfast area. Separate dining room and spacious family room/great room with view from kitchen. Large backyard with patio/seating area. Hardwood and carpet throughout. Must have good credit, rental history, show minimum 3 months rent reserve on bank statement.