6115 Masters Club Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets fireplace game room

Over 1 acre lot on CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER lot! Newly painted interior thru the whole house n exterior back sidings. New granite counter tops at Kitchen,two islands, separate dinning room, sitting room, family room, breakfast area lead to Screened sun room. Open floor plan with One bedroom on main with full bathroom, oversize master bedroom w/fireplace,walk-in closet, large bathroom, upstairs 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Finished basement w/full bath, game room,2 decks. lots of amenities in community,top rated Lambert High. No dog allowed.