5245 Echos Cove

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance tennis court

Whisper Point Ranch - Beautiful Ranch home in active community. Great gathering space options with open concept Kitchen/Family Room/Dining. The open Kitchen with stained cabinets, granite counters and large island is where all your friends and family will want to hang out. Inviting Family Room offers gas fireplace and view of covered patio and private backyard. Master Retreat offers large walk-in closet, soaking tub and tiled shower. Large secondary rooms. Top Forsyth County Schools! *Additional $15 per month for Resident Benefit Package which includes Quarterly Filter Shipment, Online Tenant Portal, After Hours Emergency Maintenance Hotline and 1 time forgiveness of late fee (rent paid in full by 10th of month).



