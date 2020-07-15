All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5245 Echos Cove

5245 Echos Cv · (770) 789-9052
Location

5245 Echos Cv, Forsyth County, GA 30028

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5245 Echos Cove · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2757 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
Whisper Point Ranch - Beautiful Ranch home in active community. Great gathering space options with open concept Kitchen/Family Room/Dining. The open Kitchen with stained cabinets, granite counters and large island is where all your friends and family will want to hang out. Inviting Family Room offers gas fireplace and view of covered patio and private backyard. Master Retreat offers large walk-in closet, soaking tub and tiled shower. Large secondary rooms. Top Forsyth County Schools! *Additional $15 per month for Resident Benefit Package which includes Quarterly Filter Shipment, Online Tenant Portal, After Hours Emergency Maintenance Hotline and 1 time forgiveness of late fee (rent paid in full by 10th of month).

(RLNE5880363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

