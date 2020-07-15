5105 Breezewood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Move in ready! Beautiful like new home Live the great life ou there with low maintenance . Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Craftsman Style home, locatedin Alpharetta with low Forsyth County taxes with top rated schools. This effienct floor plan features all hard wood floors on the main, large Owner's Suite with seperate shower and garden tub, large walk in closet, 2 stock family room, formal dining room and spacious, groumet kitchen with view to family room including, granite counter tops with tile back splash.