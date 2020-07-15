All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:57 PM

5105 Breezewood Circle

5105 Breezewood Cir · (678) 522-6323
Location

5105 Breezewood Cir, Forsyth County, GA 30004

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2265 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready! Beautiful like new home Live the great life ou there with low maintenance . Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Craftsman Style home, locatedin Alpharetta with low Forsyth County taxes with top rated schools. This effienct floor plan features all hard wood floors on the main, large Owner's Suite with seperate shower and garden tub, large walk in closet, 2 stock family room, formal dining room and spacious, groumet kitchen with view to family room including, granite counter tops with tile back splash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 Breezewood Circle have any available units?
5105 Breezewood Circle has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5105 Breezewood Circle have?
Some of 5105 Breezewood Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 Breezewood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5105 Breezewood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 Breezewood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5105 Breezewood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 5105 Breezewood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5105 Breezewood Circle offers parking.
Does 5105 Breezewood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5105 Breezewood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 Breezewood Circle have a pool?
No, 5105 Breezewood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5105 Breezewood Circle have accessible units?
No, 5105 Breezewood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 Breezewood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5105 Breezewood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5105 Breezewood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5105 Breezewood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
